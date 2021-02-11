Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Scotiabank

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.78% from the company’s previous close.

SVRGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Seven Generations Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,463. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

