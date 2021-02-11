Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Scotiabank

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.78% from the company’s previous close.

SVRGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Seven Generations Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

Seven Generations Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,463. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

