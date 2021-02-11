Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.88

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.88 and last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 752751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VII shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.14.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$479.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total transaction of C$46,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,300.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

