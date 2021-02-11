Sessia (KICKS) Price Tops $0.0889 on Major Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $802,443.51 and $148,637.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $510.24 or 0.01146088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.58 or 0.05567293 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00045852 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00033000 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

