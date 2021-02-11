Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

SESN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 324,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,447 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.