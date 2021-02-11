Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

SESN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 324,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 894,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,447 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the period. 17.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

