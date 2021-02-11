SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.32. SES has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

