ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 16,500 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NOW stock opened at $589.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 166.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.
