ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 16,500 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NOW stock opened at $589.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 166.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,489,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

