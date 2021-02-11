Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 7%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $28.92. 1,337,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 990,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after buying an additional 1,006,953 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,823,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after buying an additional 291,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
