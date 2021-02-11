Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 7%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $28.92. 1,337,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 990,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after buying an additional 1,006,953 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,823,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,678,000 after buying an additional 291,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

