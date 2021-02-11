Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33 ($2.40).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of SRP traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 119.40 ($1.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,543. Serco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18.

In other news, insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 25,000 shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

