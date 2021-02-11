Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Issues Earnings Results

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQNS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

