Selway Asset Management Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Selway Asset Management cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,905 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises approximately 1.5% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 159.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,112 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 94,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,670. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.