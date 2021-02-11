Selway Asset Management Has $5.92 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Selway Asset Management reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 3.6% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

