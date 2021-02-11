Selway Asset Management Has $5.92 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Selway Asset Management reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 3.6% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.
In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
