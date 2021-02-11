Selfkey (KEY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.57 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $20.29 million and $4.57 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,778,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

