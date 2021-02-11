Seigniorage Shares Market Capitalization Reaches $5.34 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $268,809.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00284737 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00117496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00077007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00086476 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00200406 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,372,170 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

