SEB Equities Upgrades Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) to Buy

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WILLF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DNB Markets cut shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.59.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

