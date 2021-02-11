Searle & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Searle & CO. cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 177,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.73. 26,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,970. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

