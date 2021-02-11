Searle & CO. Buys 600 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.95. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

