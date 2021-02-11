Searle & CO. Acquires 200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $74.53. 244,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,803,518. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

