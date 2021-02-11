Sealed Air Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,055 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,644% compared to the typical daily volume of 462 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $31,157,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $11,919,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $6,256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 992.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 948.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 160,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 145,095 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

