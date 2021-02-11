Scott & Selber Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after purchasing an additional 443,790 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after acquiring an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,182,000 after buying an additional 221,671 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.22. The company had a trading volume of 39,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,429. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day moving average of $134.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

