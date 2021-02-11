Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 157,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 61,056 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,550. The firm has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

