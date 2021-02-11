Scotiabank Upgrades ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) to Outperform

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AETUF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

ARC Resources stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.71. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

