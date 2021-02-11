Scotiabank Increases TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$20.00

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.44.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) stock opened at C$21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.11.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.