Scotiabank Increases Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to $40.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Capital Power in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

