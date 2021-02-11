Scotiabank Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$149.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on X. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

X stock opened at C$127.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 28.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$131.07. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$84.50 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

