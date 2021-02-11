Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SALT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Scorpio Bulkers stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 255,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,771. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($40.62). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 16,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

