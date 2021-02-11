Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 300,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $95.65. 4,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

