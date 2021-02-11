SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $266.02 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.87 and a 200-day moving average of $293.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,773.35 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.56.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

