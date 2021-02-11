Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $532.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

