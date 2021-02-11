Savant Capital LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after buying an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Science Applications International by 16.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.43. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

