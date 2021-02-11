Savant Capital LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,665,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $174.63 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.95. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

