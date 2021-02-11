Savant Capital LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

