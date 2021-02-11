Savant Capital LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in American International Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG opened at $42.43 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

