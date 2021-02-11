Savant Capital LLC Buys New Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 925,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,548 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.9% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,279 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,778,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,057. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

JBL opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

