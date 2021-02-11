Sanofi Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sanofi in a report released on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn $3.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

SNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

SNY stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

