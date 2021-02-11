Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €96.85 ($113.94).

EPA:SAN opened at €79.46 ($93.48) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €83.63. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

