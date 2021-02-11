Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,572 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $134,830.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,233.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,051 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $433,880.90.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,046 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $167,485.56.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $88.68 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,147,000 after acquiring an additional 292,047 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after buying an additional 2,233,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after buying an additional 1,195,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after buying an additional 1,042,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Power Integrations by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

