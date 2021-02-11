salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.34 on Thursday, hitting $241.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.36 and its 200-day moving average is $234.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $220.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.