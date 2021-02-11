Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $199.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $136.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Shares of SAIA opened at $202.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.39.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

