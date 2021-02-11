Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €110.17 ($129.61).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €110.85 ($130.41) on Thursday. Safran SA has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €113.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.41.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

