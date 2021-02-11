SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) received a €12.00 ($14.12) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

SFQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($18.00) target price on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.35 ($13.35).

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €11.66 ($13.72) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.69. SAF-Holland SE has a twelve month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of €12.34 ($14.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $529.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.33.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

