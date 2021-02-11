Sabrina Simmons Sells 43,881 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

