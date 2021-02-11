Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $28,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NYSE:R opened at $69.14 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.