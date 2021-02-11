Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price target on the stock from C$22.00 to C$28.00. The stock traded as high as C$25.65 and last traded at C$25.64, with a volume of 71456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.61.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,528,505. Insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519 in the last ninety days.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.32.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

