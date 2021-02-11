Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

