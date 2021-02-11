RSM US Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,290,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,378,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,886,814. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $335.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.81.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

