RSM US Wealth Management LLC Buys 22,058 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.05. 108,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,735. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59.

