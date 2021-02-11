Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Cowen

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Dutch Shell from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

