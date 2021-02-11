Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF)

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARZF opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

