Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

