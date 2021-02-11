Royal Bank of Canada Raises Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$6.00

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

TSE CMG opened at C$6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.45. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.42 and a 52 week high of C$8.25.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total transaction of C$49,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 710,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,523,667.04. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,130,950. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $221,590.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

